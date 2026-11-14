Fresno’s office scene is busy right now, with solid admin roles that pay well and offer room to grow. Here are a few strong picks if you like organized work, clear tasks, and helping people.

Employer: Bautista Medical Group

Bautista Medical Group Location: Fresno, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $25.56 – $30.78 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental, health, vision, relocation assistance

This role is all about keeping medical business data clean and accurate in Excel and databases. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, fast at typing, and comfortable with confidential info.

Employer: Not listed (apply via recruiter)

Not listed (apply via recruiter) Location: Fresno, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $24.34 – $29.31 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, HSA, life, vision

You’ll run the front desk, answer phones, manage calendars, and handle basic office tasks in Microsoft Office and QuickBooks. Great if you enjoy helping people, staying organized, and want steady office hours.

To apply, the listing asks you to email your resume to resume@remoterecruitusa.com.

Employer: United Surgical Partners / Fresno Surgical Hospital

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25 per hour

You’ll verify patient insurance, check benefits, and explain costs to patients while working closely with hospital staff. Good match if you know medical insurance basics and like detailed, phone‑based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it—reading real job posts can help you fine‑tune your resume and keywords for other Fresno openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.