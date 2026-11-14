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🔧 Fresno Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Fresno has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few worth a look this week.
On Site Apartment Maintenance (Part Time)
- Employer: Litton Fuller Group
- Location: Fresno, CA (on-site, live-in)
- Type: Part-time (at least 15 hours/week)
- Pay: $18.00 – $19.00/hour (bulk of pay applied to discounted rent on a large 1 bed/1 bath apartment)
Hands-on role doing minor plumbing, carpentry, painting, and general apartment upkeep. Great if you already have another job and want flexible hours plus reduced rent in the same building.
HVAC Service Technician – Hourly Pay + Commission
- Employer: Allbritten, The Barefoot Plumber
- Location: Fresno, CA (field, homes & some commercial)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly + commission (exact rate not listed)
Full-time HVAC tech role working on systems, ductwork, and sheet metal, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm. Good fit if you have 2+ years HVAC experience, your own tools, and like steady field work with extra earning potential from commissions.
FSH EVS Housekeeper FT
- Employer: United Surgical Partners
- Location: Fresno, CA (healthcare facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25/hour
Hospital housekeeping role keeping patient rooms, halls, and clinical areas clean and safe. Good for someone who can work in a fast-paced setting, follow safety rules, and provide kind, helpful service to patients and staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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