Fresno has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Litton Fuller Group

Litton Fuller Group Location: Fresno, CA (on-site, live-in)

(on-site, live-in) Type: Part-time (at least 15 hours/week)

(at least 15 hours/week) Pay: $18.00 – $19.00/hour (bulk of pay applied to discounted rent on a large 1 bed/1 bath apartment)

Hands-on role doing minor plumbing, carpentry, painting, and general apartment upkeep. Great if you already have another job and want flexible hours plus reduced rent in the same building.

Employer: Allbritten, The Barefoot Plumber

Location: Fresno, CA (field, homes & some commercial)

(field, homes & some commercial) Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + commission (exact rate not listed)

Full-time HVAC tech role working on systems, ductwork, and sheet metal, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm. Good fit if you have 2+ years HVAC experience, your own tools, and like steady field work with extra earning potential from commissions.

Employer: United Surgical Partners

Location: Fresno, CA (healthcare facility)

(healthcare facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour

Hospital housekeeping role keeping patient rooms, halls, and clinical areas clean and safe. Good for someone who can work in a fast-paced setting, follow safety rules, and provide kind, helpful service to patients and staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.