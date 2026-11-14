Fresno’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on plant work to senior leadership. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Kleinfelder

Kleinfelder Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,494 – $227,531 + minimum $10,000 sign-on bonus

Lead the Fresno office for a Forbes “Top Employer for Engineers” and grow business across water, transportation, power, and federal projects. Ideal if you’re a CA PE or CCM with 12–15+ years’ experience who wants to manage teams, drive strategy, and stay close to complex geotechnical work.

Employer: Lyons Magnus

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.00 – $40.00/hour

Schedule: 5:00pm – 5:00am, 4 days on / 3 days off, OT & weekends as needed

Hands-on role in a food manufacturing plant, troubleshooting PLCs, drives, sensors, and robotics in a production environment. Good fit if you have a 2-year technical degree or 5+ years electrical maintenance and want steady hours, strong benefits, and complex equipment to work on.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and improve PLC-based control and automation systems for manufacturing equipment, from drives and motors to sensors and field devices. Great for someone who likes project work, root-cause analysis, and partnering with production teams to boost uptime and reliability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Fresno employers are clearly investing in technical talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.