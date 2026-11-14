undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Fresno Architecture & Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fresno’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on plant work to senior leadership. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.
Principal Engineer / Group Manager – Geotechnical
- Employer: Kleinfelder
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $133,494 – $227,531 + minimum $10,000 sign-on bonus
Lead the Fresno office for a Forbes “Top Employer for Engineers” and grow business across water, transportation, power, and federal projects. Ideal if you’re a CA PE or CCM with 12–15+ years’ experience who wants to manage teams, drive strategy, and stay close to complex geotechnical work.
Electrical & Instrumentation Technician (Night Shift)
- Employer: Lyons Magnus
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.00 – $40.00/hour
- Schedule: 5:00pm – 5:00am, 4 days on / 3 days off, OT & weekends as needed
Hands-on role in a food manufacturing plant, troubleshooting PLCs, drives, sensors, and robotics in a production environment. Good fit if you have a 2-year technical degree or 5+ years electrical maintenance and want steady hours, strong benefits, and complex equipment to work on.
Control Engineer
- Employer: LS Solutions
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and improve PLC-based control and automation systems for manufacturing equipment, from drives and motors to sensors and field devices. Great for someone who likes project work, root-cause analysis, and partnering with production teams to boost uptime and reliability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Fresno employers are clearly investing in technical talent right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.