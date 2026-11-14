Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Fresno, CA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home where they can finally settle in and be part of the family.

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption by Private Owner (Fresno)

Energy & personality: Very calm, quiet, and low‑energy. He mostly sleeps, enjoys very short walks, and does not bark . He snores and prefers peaceful, quiet homes without a lot of commotion or heat.

Very calm, quiet, and low‑energy. He mostly sleeps, enjoys very short walks, and . He snores and prefers peaceful, quiet homes without a lot of commotion or heat. Living needs: Used to apartment and quiet home life. He doesn’t like being outdoors for long. He sleeps on a dog bed and has short legs , so he can’t jump on furniture and needs to be carried on stairs .

Used to apartment and quiet home life. He doesn’t like being outdoors for long. He sleeps on a dog bed and has , so he can’t jump on furniture and needs to be . Health notes: On a prescription kibble diet, has a level 2 heart murmur, and cataracts/low vision, so he comes over slowly and carefully.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services

Phone: (559) 600-7387

👉 Meet Esme and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services

Phone: (559) 600-7387

👉 Meet Emperor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services

Phone: (559) 600-7387

👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services

Phone: (559) 600-7387

👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services

Phone: (559) 600-7387

👉 Meet Phillip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fresno, please consider visiting Fresno Humane Animal Services or reaching out to the private owner to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.