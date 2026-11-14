undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Gentle, Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fresno
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Fresno, CA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home where they can finally settle in and be part of the family.
Cooper
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption by Private Owner (Fresno)
- Energy & personality: Very calm, quiet, and low‑energy. He mostly sleeps, enjoys very short walks, and does not bark. He snores and prefers peaceful, quiet homes without a lot of commotion or heat.
- Living needs: Used to apartment and quiet home life. He doesn’t like being outdoors for long. He sleeps on a dog bed and has short legs, so he can’t jump on furniture and needs to be carried on stairs.
- Health notes: On a prescription kibble diet, has a level 2 heart murmur, and cataracts/low vision, so he comes over slowly and carefully.
👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Esme
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 600-7387
👉 Meet Esme and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emperor
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 600-7387
👉 Meet Emperor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clover
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 600-7387
👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brownie
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 600-7387
👉 Meet Brownie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Phillip
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services
- Phone: (559) 600-7387
👉 Meet Phillip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fresno, please consider visiting Fresno Humane Animal Services or reaching out to the private owner to learn more about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.