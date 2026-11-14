Fresno’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love hands-on people work or big-picture strategy. Here are several Human Resources roles hiring in and around Fresno, CA.

Employer: Valley Iron Works

Valley Iron Works Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full HR function for a 100+ employee industrial company, including employee relations, recruiting, performance, benefits, and compliance. Great fit if you know California employment law, have 5+ years HR management experience, and want a visible role partnering with executives.

Employer: Valley Iron Works

Valley Iron Works Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on full-cycle recruiting, onboarding, and employee engagement for a growing industrial team. Good for someone with 2+ years HR experience, strong communication skills, and comfort working in a fast-paced, indoor/outdoor environment.

Employer: Community Health System

Location: Fresno, CA (Hybrid: 3 days onsite, 2 days WFH)

(Hybrid: 3 days onsite, 2 days WFH) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: Not clearly listed; ranges on posting are estimates only

Administer benefits for a large healthcare system, manage HRIS benefit records, billing, eligibility, and be the first point of contact for employee benefit questions. Role offers hybrid work, strong education perks, and fits someone with 5+ years HR/benefits experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Listed for Fresno, CA (consulting role with up to 50% travel )

Listed for (consulting role with up to ) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $128,000 – $252,500 (plus possible annual incentive)

(plus possible annual incentive) Application Deadline: Recruiting ends 1/31/2027

Lead Oracle HCM Cloud Payroll implementations for government and public sector clients as part of Deloitte’s Human Capital team. Ideal if you have 7+ years Oracle HCM Cloud experience, 4+ years configuring Payroll, and want high-impact, client-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—HR roles in Fresno tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.