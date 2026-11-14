Fresno has some very sweet cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, one of these cuties might be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Dilute calico (cream, gray, and white)

Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings – Petco Adoption Center

Phone: (559) 222-0228

About Anna:

Anna is a stunning dilute calico kitten with soft, pastel patches and bright, curious eyes. She’s described as super friendly and incredibly sweet. She grew up with other kittens, so she knows how to play nicely and enjoys feline friends. She’s also good with small dogs and loves both animal and human company.

👉 Meet Anna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Gray and white

Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings – Petco Adoption Center

Phone: (559) 222-0228

About Baby Bubba:

Baby Bubba is an “irresistible” kitten with a luxurious gray and white coat and a sweet, pouty face. He loves being held and cuddled and is described as a big baby at heart. He keeps himself well-groomed and enjoys attention without being too demanding.

👉 Meet Baby Bubba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings – Petco Adoption Center

Phone: (559) 222-0228

About Lou:

Lou is a handsome tabby boy with a sweet, gentle soul. He’s timid and shy at first and will need a bit of time and patience to feel safe in a new home. A calm, quiet environment would help him blossom and show his loving side.

👉 Meet Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/black tabby with orange highlights

Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings – Petco Adoption Center

Phone: (559) 222-0228

About Luna:

Luna is a gorgeous tabby with brown and black stripes, orange highlights, and earthy-toned eyes. She’s a true lovebug who will leap into your arms for cuddles and kisses. She’s a bit more laid-back than her littermates but still enjoys playtime and making new friends.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby with silver stripes

Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings – Petco Adoption Center

Phone: (559) 222-0228

About Peeta:

Peeta is a tiny kitten with a beautiful silver-striped tabby coat and bright, curious eyes. She loves to explore, play, and then curl up to relax near someone she trusts. She’s looking for a home where she can be loved and feel safe.

👉 Meet Peeta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Brown or chocolate

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Fresno Humane Animal Services

Phone: (559) 600-7387

About Mojo:

Mojo is a young brown/chocolate Domestic Shorthair cat available through Fresno Humane Animal Services. For details about her personality, health, and compatibility with other pets, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Mojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray or blue

Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Compassion Team of California

Phone: (559) 299-6364

About Teddy:

Teddy is a super sweet little lovebug and a total purr machine. He adores affection and cuddles and has a gentle personality that makes people smile. He’s a young kitten ready to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Orange or red

Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details

Shelter: Valley Animal Center

Phone: (559) 233-8690

About Squash:

Squash is an orange/red baby Domestic Shorthair kitten at Valley Animal Center. For more information about her temperament, health, and adoption process, please reach out to the shelter.

👉 Meet Squash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange or red

Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details

Shelter: Valley Animal Center

Phone: (559) 233-8690 (general) / (559) 233-8554 (cats line)

Email: cats@valleyanimal.org

About Motorhead:

Motorhead (ID VALL-A-7871) is a fluffy orange/red Domestic Mediumhair kitten who just became available for adoption. Staff are still getting to know him, so they encourage you to call or visit in person to learn more.

👉 Meet Motorhead and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fresno area and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting these shelters, calling about a cat who caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and family. Every share helps these cats get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.