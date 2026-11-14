Fresno’s sales scene is busy right now, from tech in the fields to medical devices and online flipping. If you like closing deals and building relationships, there’s good money on the table.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Fresno, CA (field territory includes Bakersfield; remote/field-based)

(field territory includes Bakersfield; remote/field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000 – $136,000 base pay (location can affect range)

Field sales role selling Abbott diabetes products to clinics and hospitals. You’ll manage a Fresno/Bakersfield territory, hit sales quotas, and build relationships with doctors, nurses, and pharmacists. Strong benefits, retirement plan, and tuition support from a global healthcare company.

Employer: Fieldin

Location: Fresno, CA (covers Central Valley; field-based remote)

(covers Central Valley; field-based remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90k–$110k base, ~$150k OTE with uncapped commission

Hunter-style role selling farm technology to growers and farm managers across the Valley. You own the full sales cycle, build your own territory, and work directly with leadership at a fast-growing startup. Includes vehicle stipend, laptop, healthcare, PTO, and lots of time out on ranches instead of in an office.

Employer: Not listed (direct-to-owner role)

Not listed (direct-to-owner role) Location: Fresno, CA 93720 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time

Pay: $2,500 – $5,000 per month

Perfect if you already flip items on Facebook Marketplace or OfferUp. They care more about your selling history than your resume—listings, messaging buyers, negotiating, and closing deals. You’ll share your profile and work mostly online with some in-person work in Fresno.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.