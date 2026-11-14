Fresno’s production scene is busy right now, with food plants, laundries, and print shops all hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Foster Farms

Foster Farms Location: Fresno, CA

Salary: $17.75/hour (extra $1.00–$2.00/hour for evening/overnight hours)

(extra for evening/overnight hours) Type: Full-time (plant/production)

Day-shift role on the chicken processing line, cutting and packing fillets and tenders. Good fit if you can stand for long periods, work with knives, and don’t mind a cold or wet production environment.

Employer: Vestis

Vestis Location: Fresno, CA

Salary: $16.00–$23.00/hour

Type: Full-time, M–F, 5:00am–1:30pm

Team role in an industrial laundry, handling uniforms and supplies, sewing badges, and keeping orders moving. Great if you want weekday hours, can be on your feet, and like steady, routine work in a warehouse setting.

Employer: Artworx Graphics Inc

Location: Fresno, CA

Salary: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, on-site

Hands-on printing job running automatic presses and leading day-to-day production in a growing print shop. Best for experienced screen printers (2+ years) who care about quality and want a mix of production work and light leadership.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.