Fresno’s restaurant scene is busy right now, and a lot of spots are hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, good food, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.50 – $32.50 per hour (plus potential bonus)

Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and own the store’s results. Comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and a clear path to General Manager.

Employer: Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)

Not listed (restaurant hourly role) Pay: $16.90 per hour + tips

Help keep the dining room running smoothly by clearing and resetting tables, backing up servers, and keeping glassware and silver stocked. Includes health insurance eligibility (30+ hrs/week), 401(k) with match, dining discounts, paid sick leave, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)

Not listed (restaurant hourly role) Pay: $16.90 per hour + tips

Be the link between kitchen and guests, making sure every plate is cooked right, looks great, and lands at the correct table. Good fit if you like staying active, working closely with servers and cooks, and keeping guests happy.

Employer: Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)

Not listed (restaurant hourly role) Pay: $16.90 – $21.75 per hour

Be the first and last smile guests see—greet, seat, and manage the flow of the dining room while handling calls and reservations. Great if you’re friendly, organized, and like talking with people all shift long.

Employer: Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Not listed (restaurant hourly role)

Not listed (restaurant hourly role) Pay: $16.90 – $21.75 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing and stocking dishes, pots, and pans, and helping with basic cleaning around the restaurant. Good for someone who likes staying busy, working behind the scenes, and being part of a tight kitchen team.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.