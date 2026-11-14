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🛒 Fresno Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fresno has some solid customer-facing roles open right now, from big-name retail to a local nonprofit making a real impact.
Early Morning Stock Associate
- Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour
Early morning role stocking shelves, keeping the store clean, and helping shoppers have a smooth visit. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and want steady hours with a large, growing retail chain.
Mobile Associate, Store-in-Store - Retail Sales
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18/hour base + $5/hour training pay; guaranteed at least $20/hour with incentives
Work inside a warehouse/club kiosk helping customers with phones, plans, and tech questions. Comes with strong benefits, stock grants, and clear paths to grow into a Mobile Expert role with performance incentives.
Donor Recruitment Specialist
- Employer: Central California Blood Center
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $17 – $18/hour
Call center-style role making and taking calls to book blood donation appointments and support local patients. Monday–Friday schedule (with some rotating weekends) and a mission-driven workplace where your customer service skills directly help the community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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