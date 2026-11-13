undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fresno
Drive Forward Expo coming to Fresno Fairgrounds
10 days ago
The Drive Forward Expo will be held at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Wednesday, 2026-11-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Carnival Lot, Industry Commerce Building and Pavilion. Visitors can see new zero-emission vehicles and equipment, learn about funding options, and meet with industry experts; fleet operators, local businesses, and community members are all welcome. Learn more and register at fresnofair.com/events/2026/drive-forward-expo.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Big Fresno Fair
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.