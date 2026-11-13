The Drive Forward Expo will be held at the Fresno Fairgrounds on Wednesday, 2026-11-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Carnival Lot, Industry Commerce Building and Pavilion. Visitors can see new zero-emission vehicles and equipment, learn about funding options, and meet with industry experts; fleet operators, local businesses, and community members are all welcome. Learn more and register at fresnofair.com/events/2026/drive-forward-expo.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Big Fresno Fair