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Fresno
Big Fresno Fair livestock program tops $1.6M
11 days ago
The 2026 Big Fresno Fair livestock program at the Livestock Pavilion featured 2,875 animals shown by 1,245 4-H and FFA students, with 846 animals sold in three livestock sales raising more than $1.6 million. Another 200 animals and their 4-H/FFA exhibitors earned Champion Awards, and 9 ewes gave birth to 17 lambs during the Fair.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Big Fresno Fair
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