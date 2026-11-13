The 2026 Big Fresno Fair livestock program at the Livestock Pavilion featured 2,875 animals shown by 1,245 4-H and FFA students, with 846 animals sold in three livestock sales raising more than $1.6 million. Another 200 animals and their 4-H/FFA exhibitors earned Champion Awards, and 9 ewes gave birth to 17 lambs during the Fair.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Big Fresno Fair