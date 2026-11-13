Nikki D. (A0061680252), a friendly and playful dog who enjoys attention, belly rubs, and outdoor adventures, is available for adoption at Fresno Humane Animal Services, 1510 W Dan Ronquillo Dr., Fresno, CA 93706. The shelter is open Monday–Saturday, 10 AM–4 PM, and is closed Sunday for anyone who wants to visit and meet her.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fresno Humane Animal Services