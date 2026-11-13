Fresno Humane Animal Services will host a donation-based Puppy Yoga class on December 4, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Fresno Humane Animal Services, 1510 W. Dan Ronquillo Drive, Fresno, CA 93706. The 45-minute class is for adults 18+ only, has very limited space, and asks participants to bring their own yoga mat or towel; all proceeds support animals in care and help socialize puppies for adoption. Sign up here: https://forms.gle/n72gmbF8XxtqP7Wq6.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fresno Humane Animal Services