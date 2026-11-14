Here are some free items neighbors are offering around Fresno. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast.

Item: Two matching wood doors (listed as table, no chairs)

Condition: Visible wear and surface marks, warm brown finish

Location: Granville Sunnyside, Fresno, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

These are two matching wood doors with a warm brown finish. They show visible wear and surface marks, so they’re best for a project, workshop, or creative reuse.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Fresh bagged salad and celery bunches

Condition: Fresh (per poster)

Location: Pinedale, Herndon Ingram, Fresno, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Garden)

Free bagged salad and celery bunches available for quick pickup in the Pinedale area near Herndon & Ingram. Great if you can use them right away.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bucket of softballs

Condition: Not stated

Location: Tower District Area, Fresno, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Sports & outdoors)

A bucket of softballs free to someone who actually plays. Poster notes: “NOT FOR RESALE!!! Softball is expensive, I'd like someone who plays to get these.” They ask you to text 5593899441 if interested.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Parts for SaluSpa EnergySense inflatable hot tub (no tub)

Condition: Used and incomplete

Location: Tower District Area, Fresno, CA

Source: Nextdoor (Sports & outdoors)

This is not a full hot tub. The poster says it is “USED AND INCOMPLETE everything included except for the actual hot tub.” Included parts: pump, hoses, surround-type lid, filter, and bromine housing. Marked “NOT FOR RESALE” and they ask you to message 5593899441.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two Philips 4 ft. LED tube light bulbs

Model: #472878, 32W equivalent, Cool White, Linear T8 Type A

Condition: Used – good (per poster)

Location: Fresno, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace (Household / Home Lighting)

Two Philips 32W equivalent 4 ft. Cool White Linear T8 Type A LED tube lights, model 472878. Listed as used – good and free to pick up in Fresno.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster as soon as you can—free items in Fresno are often claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.