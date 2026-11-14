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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Fresno Right Now
Here are some free items neighbors are offering around Fresno. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly—these go fast.
Table no chairs
Item: Two matching wood doors (listed as table, no chairs)
Condition: Visible wear and surface marks, warm brown finish
Location: Granville Sunnyside, Fresno, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
These are two matching wood doors with a warm brown finish. They show visible wear and surface marks, so they’re best for a project, workshop, or creative reuse.
Pick Up Today, PINEDALE salad and celery
Item: Fresh bagged salad and celery bunches
Condition: Fresh (per poster)
Location: Pinedale, Herndon Ingram, Fresno, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Garden)
Free bagged salad and celery bunches available for quick pickup in the Pinedale area near Herndon & Ingram. Great if you can use them right away.
Bucket of Softballs
Item: Bucket of softballs
Condition: Not stated
Location: Tower District Area, Fresno, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Sports & outdoors)
A bucket of softballs free to someone who actually plays. Poster notes: “NOT FOR RESALE!!! Softball is expensive, I'd like someone who plays to get these.” They ask you to text 5593899441 if interested.
SaluSpa EnergySense Inflatable Hot Tub USED AND INCOMPLETE
Item: Parts for SaluSpa EnergySense inflatable hot tub (no tub)
Condition: Used and incomplete
Location: Tower District Area, Fresno, CA
Source: Nextdoor (Sports & outdoors)
This is not a full hot tub. The poster says it is “USED AND INCOMPLETE everything included except for the actual hot tub.” Included parts: pump, hoses, surround-type lid, filter, and bromine housing. Marked “NOT FOR RESALE” and they ask you to message 5593899441.
FREE - 4 ft. Universal Fit LED Tube Light Bulb
Item: Two Philips 4 ft. LED tube light bulbs
Model: #472878, 32W equivalent, Cool White, Linear T8 Type A
Condition: Used – good (per poster)
Location: Fresno, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace (Household / Home Lighting)
Two Philips 32W equivalent 4 ft. Cool White Linear T8 Type A LED tube lights, model 472878. Listed as used – good and free to pick up in Fresno.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster as soon as you can—free items in Fresno are often claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.