Rain is expected in Fresno County with more chances of rain Sunday night into Monday. Neighbors are asked to get ready and stay safe during the wet weather.

People are told to clear leaves and trash from gutters and storm drains near their homes, drive slowly and allow extra time on wet roads, and never drive or walk through flooded streets. They should stay away from downed trees and power lines and report downed lines to the power company. Families are also urged to keep flashlights, batteries, drinking water, and other key supplies ready and to check the county emergency page for weather alerts, road closures, sandbag spots, and storm tips.

This content is adapted from materials provided by County of Fresno