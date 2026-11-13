Fresno’s tech scene is quietly growing, with more remote-friendly and hybrid roles tied to big national employers. If you’ve got IT or systems skills, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Fresno, CA (must live within commuting distance; ~50% travel )

(must live within commuting distance; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Apply by: 05/31/2027

Design and run large-scale Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O and Power Platform environments for enterprise clients. This role is ideal if you have 6+ years with D365/Power Platform, Azure DevOps/GitHub CI/CD, and enjoy leading architecture workshops and mentoring others.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Fresno, CA (Enterprise Solutions; US office location flexible)

(Enterprise Solutions; US office location flexible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600 – $163,100 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Apply by: 11/21/2026

Serve as the technical Anaplan expert for Deloitte’s internal planning and forecasting platform. Great fit if you’re a Certified Anaplan Solution Architect with 5+ years in Finance or IT, and you like building UX pages, leading implementations, and turning data into clear dashboards for leaders.

Employer: Ricoh

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.88 – $30.36 per hour

Hands-on field role supporting office tech, networking, installs, and training across multiple customer sites. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license, basic IT/electronics skills, and who likes being out in the field instead of at a desk all day.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,900 – $190,982

Lead global SAP FICO work across systems like P58 (COPA), Esprit (consolidation), and FDM to support month-end close and automation projects. Best for someone with 10+ years’ experience, deep SAP FICO knowledge, and comfort working with finance leaders across countries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.