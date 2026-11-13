Fresno’s transport scene is busy right now, with food service and fleet companies all hiring. If you like being on the road or under the hood, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Core-Mark

Performance Food Group / Core-Mark Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50/hour during training; most first-year drivers earn up to $85K

Schedule: Mon–Fri, dispatch between 2:00–5:00 AM

This CDL A role delivers food products on a set route, with pay per stop/load/mile after training. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and education assistance.

Employer: TKC Holdings, Inc.

Location: Fresno, CA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

This role focuses on loading/unloading and delivering meals, plus handing out meals at delivery sites. Includes Medical/Dental/Vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, paid training, and DailyPay (work today, get paid today).

Employer: Trinity Services Group, Inc. (TKC Holdings family)

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Similar home delivery role: load/unload goods, drive to delivery points, and pass out meals. Highlights career growth, strong training, and DailyPay access to earned wages, plus preference for 1 year of delivery experience.

Employer: W.W. Williams (listed via El Pollo Loco, Inc.)

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range includes incentives (exact amount not listed)

Work on diesel engines and heavy-duty trucks: diagnose, repair, and handle routine and emergency service. Comes with 8 paid holidays + wellness day, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid training, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.