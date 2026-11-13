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Fresno
🚌 Fresno Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Potential
4 days ago
Fresno’s transport scene is busy right now, with food service and fleet companies all hiring. If you like being on the road or under the hood, there are some solid options here.
Class A Delivery Driver – Food Distribution
- Employer: Performance Food Group / Core-Mark
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.50/hour during training; most first-year drivers earn up to $85K
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, dispatch between 2:00–5:00 AM
This CDL A role delivers food products on a set route, with pay per stop/load/mile after training. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and education assistance.
Home Delivery Driver – Meal Delivery
- Employer: TKC Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Fresno, CA (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00/hour
This role focuses on loading/unloading and delivering meals, plus handing out meals at delivery sites. Includes Medical/Dental/Vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, paid training, and DailyPay (work today, get paid today).
Home Delivery Driver – Meal Delivery
- Employer: Trinity Services Group, Inc. (TKC Holdings family)
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)
Similar home delivery role: load/unload goods, drive to delivery points, and pass out meals. Highlights career growth, strong training, and DailyPay access to earned wages, plus preference for 1 year of delivery experience.
Diesel Technician – Heavy Duty Trucks
- Employer: W.W. Williams (listed via El Pollo Loco, Inc.)
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Range includes incentives (exact amount not listed)
Work on diesel engines and heavy-duty trucks: diagnose, repair, and handle routine and emergency service. Comes with 8 paid holidays + wellness day, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid training, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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