🏥 Fresno Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Imaging Roles $55+/hr

Fresno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for experienced nurses and imaging pros. If you’re ready for your next move, these full-time roles offer solid pay and room to grow.

Employer: Saint Agnes Medical Center

Saint Agnes Medical Center Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift

Pay: $46.01 – $66.73/hour (may vary by experience)

Work in a busy L&D unit, coordinating and delivering care for moms and babies. You’ll use your RN skills in a fast-paced, team-focused setting with clear clinical ladders and strong support for advanced certifications.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,844 – $112,266/year (based on experience and other factors)

Lead a hospice care team, oversee clinical operations, and support nurses and aides in delivering high-quality home-based care. This role blends leadership, case oversight, and occasional direct patient care, with a full benefits package and growth paths inside a large health system.

Employer: Medical Insights Diagnostic Centers (Inview Imaging)

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $55.00 – $65.00/hour

Join a new Breast Imaging Center focused on high-quality diagnostic breast ultrasound. Ideal if you have ARDMS breast certification and 3+ years of breast ultrasound experience, with extra value if you’re also skilled in general, vascular, and soft tissue exams; strong benefits and 401(k) match included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.