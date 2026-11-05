🎓 Fresno Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Fresno’s education scene is busy right now, from community workforce programs to university faculty roles and clinical health education. If you like helping people learn and grow, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Fresno County Economic Development Corporation (EDC)

Fresno County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Location: Fresno, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $60,000 per year

Help run workforce training programs that connect Fresno County residents with better jobs and career paths. This role mixes project management, community partnerships, and case management, and comes with solid benefits (401k + match, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: California State University, Fresno

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time, Tenure-track (Assistant Professor)

Start: Fall 2027 (August 2027)

Salary: Approx. $6,750 – $7,100 per month (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Application review begins: 11/13/2026

Position closes: 03/31/2027

Teach statistics and research design in undergrad and master’s programs while running your own research in quantitative methods or a related area. Ideal if you want a tenure-track role at an HSI/AANAPISI campus with strong support for research, grants, and student mentoring.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Fresno Orchard Plaza Medical Offices, Fresno, CA

Type: Regular, Call-in/On-Call

Hours: 1 hour/week, variable days (Mon–Sun), 8:30 AM – 7:30 PM window

Work as part of a primary care team, providing one-on-one and group education on disease management, prevention, and self-care. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of health education or counseling experience and want to use your skills in a clinical setting with a major healthcare employer.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.