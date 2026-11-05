undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Fresno Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Fresno’s education scene is busy right now, from community workforce programs to university faculty roles and clinical health education. If you like helping people learn and grow, these local openings are worth a look.
Training Programs Coordinator
- Employer: Fresno County Economic Development Corporation (EDC)
- Location: Fresno, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000 – $60,000 per year
Help run workforce training programs that connect Fresno County residents with better jobs and career paths. This role mixes project management, community partnerships, and case management, and comes with solid benefits (401k + match, health, dental, vision, PTO).
Psychology – Quantitative Methods Assistant Professor
- Employer: California State University, Fresno
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time, Tenure-track (Assistant Professor)
- Start: Fall 2027 (August 2027)
- Salary: Approx. $6,750 – $7,100 per month (commensurate with experience)
- Application review begins: 11/13/2026
- Position closes: 03/31/2027
Teach statistics and research design in undergrad and master’s programs while running your own research in quantitative methods or a related area. Ideal if you want a tenure-track role at an HSI/AANAPISI campus with strong support for research, grants, and student mentoring.
Clinical Health Educator I
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Fresno Orchard Plaza Medical Offices, Fresno, CA
- Type: Regular, Call-in/On-Call
- Hours: 1 hour/week, variable days (Mon–Sun), 8:30 AM – 7:30 PM window
Work as part of a primary care team, providing one-on-one and group education on disease management, prevention, and self-care. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of health education or counseling experience and want to use your skills in a clinical setting with a major healthcare employer.
If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.