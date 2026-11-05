📣 Fresno Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Paths

Fresno’s sales scene is busy right now—from entry-level reps to six-figure territory leaders. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Westpeak Consultants Inc

Westpeak Consultants Inc Location: Fresno, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $4,500–$5,500 per month (approx. $54K–$66K/year)

Face-to-face role helping Fresno customers pick the right AT&T services. No experience needed—full training and coaching from day one, with a clear path to grow your sales career.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group

Location: Central CA (includes Fresno; hybrid/remote with field travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CA only): $102,450–$174,240 + bonus opportunity

+ Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, PTO, paid parental leave, tuition assistance

Senior-level role driving life insurance sales by coaching agency owners, building business plans, and handling complex cases. Great fit if you have 7+ years in insurance or sales, plus life insurance and FINRA 6 & 63 licenses, and want a high-impact, high-earning position.

Note: Farmers says they typically close roles 8–21 days after posting, so it’s smart to apply quickly.

Employer: Lakeshore Learning Materials

Location: Fresno/Clovis, CA (home-based with travel ~30% overnight)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$100,000 base + uncapped commission

base + Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid parental leave, flexible benefits, employee product discount

Lead a K–12 education territory, selling learning materials to school districts and programs. Ideal if you have 3+ years of strong sales experience, love building long-term relationships, and want a mix of work-from-home and travel with real earning upside.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit. Don’t wait too long; good Fresno sales jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.