🚌 Fresno Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Fresno’s road and logistics scene is busy right now, and a few solid driving roles are open. If you like being on the move and know your way around the Valley, these are worth a look.

Employer: ASC Transport Inc

ASC Transport Inc Location: Fresno, CA (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $2,000 – $3,000 per week (up to $0.65 per mile), weekly home time

Family-owned carrier looking for a Class A CDL driver with 2+ years experience. Mostly drop-and-hook dedicated freight, 24-hour on-site mechanic, plus detention pay, extra stop pay, and monthly safety bonus.

Employer: North Sky Communications

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour

Field role supporting directional drilling crews, tracking drill heads and marking underground utilities to keep jobs safe and accurate. Comes with weekly paychecks, PTO, holidays, full insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Fresno Lexus

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Local driving job delivering auto parts around town for a well-known dealership. No experience needed, just a clean CA driver’s license, ability to drive manual and automatic, and you get health, dental, vision, life, 401(k), wellness program, and paid vacation/holidays.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.