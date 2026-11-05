undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Fresno Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Fresno’s road and logistics scene is busy right now, and a few solid driving roles are open. If you like being on the move and know your way around the Valley, these are worth a look.
CLASS A DRIVER (FRESNO CA)
- Employer: ASC Transport Inc
- Location: Fresno, CA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $2,000 – $3,000 per week (up to $0.65 per mile), weekly home time
Family-owned carrier looking for a Class A CDL driver with 2+ years experience. Mostly drop-and-hook dedicated freight, 24-hour on-site mechanic, plus detention pay, extra stop pay, and monthly safety bonus.
Drill Locator
- Employer: North Sky Communications
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour
Field role supporting directional drilling crews, tracking drill heads and marking underground utilities to keep jobs safe and accurate. Comes with weekly paychecks, PTO, holidays, full insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.
Parts Driver
- Employer: Fresno Lexus
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Local driving job delivering auto parts around town for a well-known dealership. No experience needed, just a clean CA driver’s license, ability to drive manual and automatic, and you get health, dental, vision, life, 401(k), wellness program, and paid vacation/holidays.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.