🏥 Fresno Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Hands-On Patient Care

Fresno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital tech roles to hands-on caregiving. Here are a few solid openings if you like direct patient care and medical tech.

Employer: Saint Agnes Medical Center

Saint Agnes Medical Center Location: Fresno, CA

Salary: $53.00 – $74.21/hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift

This role is for an experienced Nuclear Medicine Tech (3+ years) in a busy clinical setting. You’ll use advanced imaging (PET/CT, cardiac, therapy) to care for patients, with strong pay and a stable hospital employer.

Employer: Not listed (rehab/assistive tech provider)

Not listed (rehab/assistive tech provider) Location: Fresno, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time / Per diem

Great if you like problem-solving and mobility equipment. You’ll evaluate rehab equipment needs, order and repair wheelchairs and other devices, and travel to clinics and facilities while using your ATP and NRRTS certifications.

Employer: Healthcare Center of Fresno

Location: Fresno, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on role in a care facility, perfect if you’re starting or growing your nursing career. You’ll help residents with daily care, meals, hygiene, and comfort, working closely with nurses to keep patients safe and supported.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Fresno open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.