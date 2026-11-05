🍽️ Fresno Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles

Fresno’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level restaurant work to full-time management. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Fresno, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other, 32–40 hours/week

Other, Pay: From $23.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, food provided, retirement plan

Lead the back-of-house, guide the team, and keep the kitchen running smoothly. Great fit if you have restaurant or culinary experience and want more responsibility without giving up hands-on cooking.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Not listed (front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen)

Not listed (front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen) Pay: $20.50–$23.50/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedules, free meals on shift, medical/vision/dental (for full-time), 401(k) with match, paid training, growth paths into management

Front-of-house role where you greet guests, serve food, and handle the register in a fast-paced, team-focused setting. No experience needed—they’ll train you and offer clear paths to move up.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Fresno South

Location: Fresno, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time management , ~ 40–50+ hours/week

, ~ Pay: From $19.50/hour

Benefits: 401(k), employee discount

Run the front desk team, handle guest issues, and support daily hotel operations. Ideal if you have hotel/front desk experience and want to step into a leadership role with real responsibility.

Employer: HumanGood

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (4 days manicurist, 1 day hair stylist)

(4 days manicurist, 1 day hair stylist) Pay: $21.50–$23.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision (start 1st of month after hire), ~20 days PTO plus 7 holidays, 401(k) with up to 4% match, HSA with contribution, tuition reimbursement, phone perks, EAP

Provide hair and nail services to older adults in a senior living community, focusing on dignity and comfort. Great if you’re licensed, enjoy slower-paced, relationship-based service, and want strong benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.