🛒 Fresno Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings Up to $25/hr

Fresno retail is busy right now—big brands are hiring and most roles offer flexible schedules. If you like helping people shop (or love pets or beauty), these are worth a look.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: 4144 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA

Type: Part-time, in-store (not remote)

(not remote) Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hr (start rate $17.90/hr )

(start rate ) Help care for animals and keep habitats clean while answering pet parent questions and working the sales floor. Great fit if you already have 1+ year of animal care experience and want a hands-on, active job around pets.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$17.40/hr

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, tidy the sales floor, and help with fitting rooms and stock. Good if you like a fast pace, staying on your feet, and want a big company with room to grow.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$24.00/hr

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, do demos and mini applications, and ring up purchases. Ideal if you love beauty trends, enjoy talking with people, and want ongoing product training.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90–$24.00/hr

Back-of-house–leaning role focused on stocking, shipment, inventory, and store cleanliness so shelves stay full and organized. Great if you like staying busy, following clear processes, and don’t mind early mornings or varied shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.