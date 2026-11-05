🤝 Fresno Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Fresno has some solid openings right now if you like helping people through tough moments. These roles are all about support, advocacy, and real impact in the community.

Employer: Wellpath

Wellpath Location: Fresno, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (U.S. residents only)

Work directly with patients facing substance use and mental health challenges. You’ll run individual and group counseling, create Recovery Plans, and be part of an interdisciplinary treatment team. Strong fit if you have a Bachelor’s in a social services field or addiction counseling certification and want ongoing training, benefits, and career growth.

Employer: Central California Alliance for Health

Location: Fresno area / Central Valley (Zone 2)

Salary (Zone 2 – Fresno area): $37.00 – $47.00/hour

Type: Full-time, temporary (Nov 2, 2026 – Dec 31, 2026, estimated)

Support members in a managed care case management program, building individualized intervention plans and helping families navigate Medi-Cal and community resources. Best for someone with a Master’s in Social Work and 3+ years of social service experience in acute care, community agencies, or managed care. Hybrid work and every application is reviewed by a real person.

Employer: Donor Network West

Location: Fresno, CA

Salary: Not listed (market-based pay)

Not listed (market-based pay) Type: Likely full-time (listed as Full Time on Indeed)

Be on the front line of organ and tissue donation, supporting families in crisis and working closely with hospital teams. You’ll lead donation discussions, provide bereavement support, and advocate for donor families, so strong communication and crisis counseling skills are key. Great match if you have a degree in biological or social sciences (or related) and experience with families, counseling, or crisis intervention.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.