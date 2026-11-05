🔧 Fresno, CA Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Fresno’s a solid spot right now if you like hands-on work and staying active on the job. Here are several building, grounds, and maintenance roles hiring around town.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a single, modern fleet of diesel and CNG trucks, handling everything from engines and brakes to hydraulics and HVAC. This role fits an experienced heavy-truck tech who wants steady shifts, strong benefits, and clear growth paths in a stable, essential industry.

Employer: BrightView Landscapes

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $23 per hour

Hands-on outdoor job doing landscape upgrades: planting, pruning, mowing, trenching, and light concrete work on commercial properties. Good fit if you like physical work, can drive a truck with trailer, and want steady hours plus benefits with a big landscape company.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Fresno South

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.50 per hour

Keep a busy hotel safe, clean, and guest-ready by handling routine repairs, basic plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and pool upkeep. Great for a general maintenance tech who wants steady hotel work, 401(k), and discounts, and doesn’t mind weekends or mixed shifts.

Employer: NEW STAR CLEANING

Location: Fresno / Clovis / Madera, CA

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $22 – $25 per hour (flat per job)

Local house-cleaning work where you pick your jobs, work days, and can clean solo or with a helper. Best for experienced cleaners with their own car and supplies who want flexible hours and weekly pay as an independent contractor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.