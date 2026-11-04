🐱 Friendly Fresno Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Fresno has some wonderful cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are a few sweet felines who might be the perfect match for you or someone you know.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Shelter: Valley Animal Center

Phone: (559) 233-8690

Goldie is a handsome orange-and-white boy with classic good looks and a calm adult charm. He’s waiting at Valley Animal Center for a family to notice him and give him a cozy spot to call his own.

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate tabby

Brown/Chocolate tabby Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings - Petco Adoption Center

Phone: (559) 222-0228

Jaime is a playful, energetic young tabby who loves toys that roll or dangle and enjoys racing around with her kitty friends. Her coat is bunny-soft with pretty brown tabby spots and stripes. She can be a bit more reserved when meeting new people and likes a little extra time to adjust, but she’s worth the patience.

👉 Meet Jaime and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 13 years)

Adult (about 13 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption by Private Owner (Fresno)

Neptune is a sweet, cuddly senior tuxedo boy who loves nothing more than a warm lap and gentle petting. He leans into every scratch, enjoys treats, and is happiest napping in a cozy spot near his person. With his adoption fee listed as $0, he’s an especially great choice for someone ready to open their heart to an older cat.

👉 Meet Neptune and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fresno, CA, please consider visiting these cats, sharing their links, or telling a friend who might be looking for a new feline companion. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.