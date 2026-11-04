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Fresno

🐱 Friendly Fresno Cats Ready to Join Your Family

2 days ago

Fresno has some wonderful cats hoping to find safe, loving homes. Here are a few sweet felines who might be the perfect match for you or someone you know.

Goldie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uS1oJ_1GkOV1c900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange/Red & White
  • Shelter: Valley Animal Center
  • Phone: (559) 233-8690

Goldie is a handsome orange-and-white boy with classic good looks and a calm adult charm. He’s waiting at Valley Animal Center for a family to notice him and give him a cozy spot to call his own.

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jaime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23omda_1GkOV1c900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $20
  • Shelter: The Cat House on the Kings - Petco Adoption Center
  • Phone: (559) 222-0228

Jaime is a playful, energetic young tabby who loves toys that roll or dangle and enjoys racing around with her kitty friends. Her coat is bunny-soft with pretty brown tabby spots and stripes. She can be a bit more reserved when meeting new people and likes a little extra time to adjust, but she’s worth the patience.

👉 Meet Jaime and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Neptune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIZfv_1GkOV1c900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult (about 13 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption Fee: $0
  • Shelter/Listing: For Adoption by Private Owner (Fresno)

Neptune is a sweet, cuddly senior tuxedo boy who loves nothing more than a warm lap and gentle petting. He leans into every scratch, enjoys treats, and is happiest napping in a cozy spot near his person. With his adoption fee listed as $0, he’s an especially great choice for someone ready to open their heart to an older cat.

👉 Meet Neptune and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fresno, CA, please consider visiting these cats, sharing their links, or telling a friend who might be looking for a new feline companion. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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