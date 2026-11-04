🛒 Fresno Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Retail Openings

Fresno’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local shops. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: VEI Logistics

VEI Logistics Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Create and track customer orders, answer phones and emails, and keep deliveries on schedule for a local transportation and warehouse company. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem‑solving, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and web-based tools.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $18.90 – $27.90/hour

Lead store operations when managers are away, supervise crew members, and keep the store running smoothly while focusing on strong customer service. Includes flexible schedule with some early mornings/overnights/weekends and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits .

Lead store operations when managers are away, supervise crew members, and keep the store running smoothly while focusing on strong customer service. Includes and access to . Application window currently expected to close: 01/02/2027

Employer: Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling Location: Fresno, CA (auto salvage yard setting)

(auto salvage yard setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on retail leadership role where you’ll spend most of your time on the sales floor helping customers, coaching the team, and driving sales. Expect indoor/outdoor work, weekends/holidays, and physical tasks like lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.90 – $23.90/hour

Help customers at the register, restock shelves, and support departments like photo and beauty, with chances to assist in the pharmacy for growth. Good entry role if you’re at least 16 and want flexible hours plus access to select benefits and employee discounts .

Help customers at the register, restock shelves, and support departments like photo and beauty, with chances to assist in the pharmacy for growth. Good entry role if you’re and want flexible hours plus . Application window currently expected to close: 01/02/2027

Employer: PepsiCo (Frito-Lay brands)

(Frito-Lay brands) Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.60/hour

Stock and organize snack brands like Lay’s and Doritos in local stores, using your own vehicle with mileage reimbursement. Early shift (about 4:00am–12:30pm) and very active work with frequent lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Allways Automotive

Allways Automotive Location: Fresno, CA

Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Be the link between customers and technicians: write service orders, explain repair estimates, and keep people updated on their vehicles. Great if you have auto repair knowledge, like talking with customers, and want a flexible schedule and employee discount.

Employer: Petco

Location: 4144 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.75 – $28.75/hour

Step into a small leadership role at a busy pet store: open and close the shop, support the team, help customers, and care for animals. Good move if you have retail experience, like pets, and want a path toward future store leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open nearby, and applying gets you on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.