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Fresno
🛒 Fresno Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Retail Openings
2 days ago
Fresno’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local shops. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.
Customer Service Agent – Logistics
- Employer: VEI Logistics
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Create and track customer orders, answer phones and emails, and keep deliveries on schedule for a local transportation and warehouse company. Good fit if you’re organized, like problem‑solving, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and web-based tools.
Operations Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $18.90 – $27.90/hour
Lead store operations when managers are away, supervise crew members, and keep the store running smoothly while focusing on strong customer service. Includes flexible schedule with some early mornings/overnights/weekends and access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.
- Application window currently expected to close: 01/02/2027
Retail Sales Supervisor
- Employer: Radius Recycling
- Location: Fresno, CA (auto salvage yard setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on retail leadership role where you’ll spend most of your time on the sales floor helping customers, coaching the team, and driving sales. Expect indoor/outdoor work, weekends/holidays, and physical tasks like lifting up to 40 lbs.
Store Associate
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
- Pay Range: $16.90 – $23.90/hour
Help customers at the register, restock shelves, and support departments like photo and beauty, with chances to assist in the pharmacy for growth. Good entry role if you’re at least 16 and want flexible hours plus access to select benefits and employee discounts.
- Application window currently expected to close: 01/02/2027
Merchandiser – Foods
- Employer: PepsiCo (Frito-Lay brands)
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.60/hour
Stock and organize snack brands like Lay’s and Doritos in local stores, using your own vehicle with mileage reimbursement. Early shift (about 4:00am–12:30pm) and very active work with frequent lifting up to 40 lbs.
Service Advisor / Writer
- Employer: Allways Automotive
- Location: Fresno, CA
- Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $20.00/hour
Be the link between customers and technicians: write service orders, explain repair estimates, and keep people updated on their vehicles. Great if you have auto repair knowledge, like talking with customers, and want a flexible schedule and employee discount.
Key Holder
- Employer: Petco
- Location: 4144 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $18.75 – $28.75/hour
Step into a small leadership role at a busy pet store: open and close the shop, support the team, help customers, and care for animals. Good move if you have retail experience, like pets, and want a path toward future store leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open nearby, and applying gets you on their radar.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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