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4 questions to help your friends and family plan for their first award trip (A Carrie commentary)
By Caroline Yoder,4 days ago
My sister Annie recently asked for my advice on which credit card offer she should consider if her goal is a simple, single trip to Ireland for her and her partner this summer. She had done a little bit of flight searching already and had found a flight with Aer Lingus. Before acting on a plan, though, she wanted to check her logic that, therefore, the Aer Lingus credit card would be a good option for her trip goals.