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Digging into HSBC Premier US benefits: Free telehealth visits, luxury hotel platform
By Nick Reyes,4 days ago
A couple of months ago, Stephen wrote about HSBC Premier benefits through the lens of their utility for an expat. I’ve had a US-based HSBC Premier account for years (they offered a great account opening bonus years ago, and I’ve kept the account ever since), but I had never bothered digging into the benefits. It turns out that the US benefits (which can be accessed with an HSBC Premier checking account, no credit card required) offer more than I’d realized. From free telehealth visits to hotel booking benefits and more, HSBC Premier has more going for it than I’d realized.