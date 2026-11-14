Fremont’s front-line hiring looks strong right now, with solid options in banking, auto care, and phone-based customer support. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Style Crest, Inc.

Style Crest, Inc. Location: Fremont, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

This role is all about helping business customers by phone and email—taking orders, solving problems, and suggesting products. You’ll work with a stable company in building products, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and disability coverage.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1429

Location: 2052 N State Route 53, Fremont, OH 43420

Type: Full-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $17–$30 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with their vehicles while they shop. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, store discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: KeyBank

Location: 1215 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont, OH 43420

Type: Full-time , branch-based (includes some Saturdays)

, branch-based (includes some Saturdays) Pay: $20.67–$31.25 per hour + incentive pay

Help clients with accounts, loans, and everyday banking while building long-term relationships. This is a good fit if you like sales and service, with training, bonus potential, and full benefits for someone who enjoys talking with people and hitting goals.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.