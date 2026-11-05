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🏭 Fremont, OH Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple 2nd Shift Openings
Fremont’s factories are busy and hiring, especially for 2nd and 3rd shift. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Machine Operator, 2nd Shift – Thermoforming
- Employer: FIRST CHOICE PACKAGING
- Location: Fremont, OH (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour + $1.00 shift premium for 2nd & 3rd shift
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, EAP, referral program
Run thermoforming machines, organize your line, and help train packers while keeping quality checks on track. This is a solid, steady role if you’re comfortable with night/overnight shifts and like working with machines.
CNC Machinist (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Talent Wave (hiring for a local precision manufacturer)
- Location: Fremont, OH
- Type: Not stated (likely full-time)
- Shifts: 2nd and 3rd shifts available
Set up and run CNC mills and lathes to make high-precision parts, read blueprints and G-code, and keep multiple machines running smoothly. Good fit if you have 3+ years CNC experience and want to work with tight tolerances and advanced equipment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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