Fremont’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks if you’ve got a CDL or diesel skills (or want to get them).

Employer: Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (sign-on bonus up to $3,000)

Work as a Case IH diesel mechanic doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on heavy equipment. This role stands out for its big benefits package, tool and safety gear reimbursement, paid uniforms, and room to grow if you like staying on top of new tech.

Employer: Lazer Logistics

Lazer Logistics Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$26.00 per hour + overtime after 40 hours

Stay in one yard all shift—no highway traffic, no touch freight, no multi-stop routes. You’re home daily with a consistent schedule, weekly pay, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Midlands Contracting, Inc. (Johnson Service Company division)

Midlands Contracting, Inc. (Johnson Service Company division) Location: Based in Eastern Nebraska – can live anywhere in the region (Fremont area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000+ per year, depending on experience

Run jet vac and related trucks across Eastern Nebraska with year-round work and no winter layoffs. Most weeks you’re out of town Monday–Friday with paid travel time, hotels covered, nightly per diem, and strong benefits including health, life, 401(k) match, and PTO; CDL help is available for the right person.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.