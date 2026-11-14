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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Fremont, NE Right Now
Fremont’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around senior care and quick service. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, there are several solid options open right now.
Assistant Manager – Burger King (Dhanani Group Inc)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
- Location: 204 W 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced leadership role where you help run the restaurant, coach the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and guest service. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of supervisor experience, can work all shifts, and want room to grow with a large franchise.
Dietary Aide – Part-Time Evening (Nye Health Services)
- Employer: Nye Health Services
- Location: Fremont, NE
- Type: Part-time, evening / 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Serve meals, help with basic food prep, and keep dining areas clean for senior residents. No experience required, and you get flexible scheduling, benefits, tuition help up to $3,000/year, and 401(k) with match.
(Note: This role also appears as “Dietary Aide - Part-Time - Evening - Part-Time 2nd Shift” — it’s the same job posting.)
Cook – The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens
- Employer: Heritage Communities
- Location: Fremont, NE, US
- Type: Part-time (shifts like 6:00 am–2:00 pm or 11:00 am–7:00 pm, no late nights)
- Salary: Not listed
Cook fresh meals for senior living residents, manage kitchen inventory, and follow food safety standards. Comes with same-day pay, PTO (even for part-time), free meal each shift, health benefits, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and tuition assistance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Don’t wait too long; hospitality roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.