Fremont’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around senior care and quick service. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 204 W 23rd St, Fremont, NE 68025

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced leadership role where you help run the restaurant, coach the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and guest service. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of supervisor experience, can work all shifts, and want room to grow with a large franchise.

Employer: Nye Health Services

Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Part-time, evening / 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals, help with basic food prep, and keep dining areas clean for senior residents. No experience required, and you get flexible scheduling, benefits, tuition help up to $3,000/year, and 401(k) with match.

(Note: This role also appears as “Dietary Aide - Part-Time - Evening - Part-Time 2nd Shift” — it’s the same job posting.)

Employer: Heritage Communities

Location: Fremont, NE, US

Type: Part-time (shifts like 6:00 am–2:00 pm or 11:00 am–7:00 pm , no late nights)

(shifts like or , no late nights) Salary: Not listed

Cook fresh meals for senior living residents, manage kitchen inventory, and follow food safety standards. Comes with same-day pay, PTO (even for part-time), free meal each shift, health benefits, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Don’t wait too long; hospitality roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.