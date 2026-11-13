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🏭 Fremont, NE Manufacturing: Multiple Plant & Quality Roles Hiring
Fremont’s plants are busy and still hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real products, these openings are worth a look.
Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: Hire Score LLC (for a local manufacturer)
- Location: Fremont, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role where you’ll be on the floor with production teams, fixing problems, improving processes, and helping launch new products. Good fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing engineering and are comfortable with 3D CAD (SolidWorks preferred) and continuous improvement work.
FSQA Auditor II
- Employer: Wholestone Farms
- Location: Fremont, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Food safety and quality role in a USDA meat facility, doing audits, product checks, HACCP procedures, and internal inspections. You’ll be on the plant floor making calls on product quality, with benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, and disability coverage.
2nd Shift Sorter (2:10 p.m.–11:15 p.m.)
- Employer: Lincoln Premium Poultry
- Location: Fremont, NE
- Type: Likely full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Production job in a refrigerated plant (45–50°F) doing sorting, packaging, basic machine operation, and cleanup. Great if you want steady hours, can stand an 8-hour shift, and like working on a team; comes with a 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many plants will train the right person or have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.