Fremont’s plants are busy and still hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and making real products, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hire Score LLC (for a local manufacturer)

Hire Score LLC (for a local manufacturer) Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role where you’ll be on the floor with production teams, fixing problems, improving processes, and helping launch new products. Good fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing engineering and are comfortable with 3D CAD (SolidWorks preferred) and continuous improvement work.

Employer: Wholestone Farms

Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Food safety and quality role in a USDA meat facility, doing audits, product checks, HACCP procedures, and internal inspections. You’ll be on the plant floor making calls on product quality, with benefits like health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, and disability coverage.

Employer: Lincoln Premium Poultry

Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Likely full-time , 2nd shift

Likely , 2nd shift Salary: Not listed

Production job in a refrigerated plant (45–50°F) doing sorting, packaging, basic machine operation, and cleanup. Great if you want steady hours, can stand an 8-hour shift, and like working on a team; comes with a 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many plants will train the right person or have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.