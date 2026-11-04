🏭 Multiple Manufacturing Jobs Hiring Now in Fremont, Nebraska

Fremont’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for folks who like hands-on work and clear career paths. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Mars (Royal Canin)

Mars (Royal Canin) Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Full-time, Night shift (6:00 PM – 6:30 AM, 2/2/3 schedule)

Lead a team of about 17–25 people making high-quality pet food on the night shift. This role is all about safety, quality, and coaching your team, with a strong focus on continuous improvement and clear performance goals. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) match, up to three weeks of vacation, 12 paid holidays, sick pay, parental leave, and annual bonus potential.

Employer: Granite Construction

Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role running manual lathes (no CNC) to fabricate and repair water well pumps, machine parts, and tools. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of manual lathe/machinist experience, can read blueprints, and are comfortable lifting up to 70–100 lbs while following strict safety and quality standards.

Employer: Oilgear

Location: Fremont, NE

Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day work in the CNC area while still running machines yourself. You’ll set up and operate CNC turning and machining centers, train operators, troubleshoot issues, and coordinate priorities with supervisors. Great for an experienced CNC machinist who enjoys mentoring others and keeping production on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.