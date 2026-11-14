Fremont’s school jobs are moving fast right now, especially for folks already working in the district. If you’re a current FUSD classified employee, there are several chances to transfer into Special Education Paraeducator 2 roles.

Employer: Fremont Unified School District

Fremont Unified School District Location: Fremont, MO (Leitch)

(Leitch) Type: Full-time

Internal transfer spot for a Special Education Paraeducator 2 at Leitch. You must already be an FUSD employee with current or past seniority in this classification. Hiring goes through the district’s merit system with testing and an eligibility list.

Employer: Fremont Unified School District

Fremont Unified School District Location: Fremont, MO (Azevada)

(Azevada) Type: Full-time

Another internal Special Education Paraeducator 2 opening, this time at Azevada. Same deal: you need FUSD seniority in this job class, and selection is based on competitive exams and ranking.

Employer: Fremont Unified School District

Fremont Unified School District Location: Fremont, MO (Glenmoor)

(Glenmoor) Type: Full-time

Full-time Special Education Paraeducator 2 transfer at Glenmoor for current FUSD staff with seniority in this role. The district uses written/oral/performance exams and hires from the top-ranked candidates.

If you’re already in FUSD and want a change of school site, these could be a solid next step. Check each link, confirm you meet the internal-only and seniority requirements, and get your application in early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.