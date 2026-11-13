Fremont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like direct patient care or behind-the-scenes lab work. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Fremont, MI (Walk-In Clinic, W Main St)

(Walk-In Clinic, W Main St) Type: Full-time , day shift, 40 hrs/week , 12-hour shifts, 3–4 days/week, rotating Saturdays, every 4th weekend

, day shift, , 12-hour shifts, 3–4 days/week, rotating Saturdays, every 4th weekend Salary: Not listed (includes loan repayment options and relocation allowance)

Busy walk-in clinic role caring for all ages in a rural setting, focused on same-day primary care for the surrounding communities. Open to experienced Family NPs and PAs only, with a big benefits package (PTO, retirement, CME, insurance, wellness resources) and connection to Michigan’s largest health system.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Fremont, MI

Type: Full-time , rotating schedule, typically 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

, rotating schedule, typically Salary: Not listed (eligible for 10–15% shift differential on some 2nd/3rd shift hours)

Hands-on lab role doing moderate/high complexity testing, troubleshooting instruments, and supporting quality control and process improvement. Comes with Day 1 medical (for 30+ hrs), wellness programs, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, education assistance, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Location: Fremont, MI

Type: Contract – Full-time or PRN

– Pay Range: Full-time: $40–$45/hr; PRN: $55–$60/hr

Flexible SLP role delivering therapy in care communities, with options to go full-time or pick up PRN hours. Highlights include tuition repayment for new grads, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO programs, mentorship, and strong clinical support from a large national rehab team.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.