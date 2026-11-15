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🚌 Fremont CA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Fremont has solid options right now if you like being on the road. These picks range from pizza runs to CDL hauls, with both flexible and steady hours.
Delivery Driver – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Fremont, CA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Flexible
- Pay: CA minimum wage + $0.25–$1.00/hr extra based on experience, plus tips and mileage reimbursement
Drive your own insured car, drop off pizzas, and go home with cash tips every shift. Good fit if you want flexible hours for school, a second job, or just extra money.
Van Driver Associate – Package Delivery
- Employer: ONDOT Logistics LLC
- Location: Fremont, CA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $27.00/hour
Deliver packages in company vans (no CDL needed) with paid training. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and flexible schedules for 30–45 hours a week.
Class A Commercial Driver – Fleet Driver I
- Employer: CarMax
- Location: Fremont, CA (Christy Street)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.80 – $50.70/hour
Use your Class A CDL to move vehicles between CarMax locations and vendors, with home-daily routes. Includes vacation, sick time, and paid holidays, plus steady, safety-focused work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on shifts and benefits can help you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.