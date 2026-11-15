Fremont has solid options right now if you like being on the road. These picks range from pizza runs to CDL hauls, with both flexible and steady hours.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Flexible

Full-time, Part-time, Flexible Pay: CA minimum wage + $0.25–$1.00/hr extra based on experience, plus tips and mileage reimbursement

Drive your own insured car, drop off pizzas, and go home with cash tips every shift. Good fit if you want flexible hours for school, a second job, or just extra money.

Employer: ONDOT Logistics LLC

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal

Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal Pay: $27.00/hour

Deliver packages in company vans (no CDL needed) with paid training. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and flexible schedules for 30–45 hours a week.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Fremont, CA (Christy Street)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $29.80 – $50.70/hour

Use your Class A CDL to move vehicles between CarMax locations and vendors, with home-daily routes. Includes vacation, sick time, and paid holidays, plus steady, safety-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details on shifts and benefits can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.