Fremont’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles that come with benefits and steady schedules. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: East Star Building Supply

Location: Fremont, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Sat, Sundays off)

Pay: $25–$30/hour + overtime for 6th day

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training

Support the Sales Manager with quotes, orders, and customer service at a busy home improvement showroom. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Excel/Word, and like working with both customers and internal teams; bilingual English/Chinese and building materials knowledge are a plus.

Employer: Intero Chiropractic

Location: Fremont, CA (Mission Blvd, in person)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri clinic hours)

Pay: $23–$26/hour + monthly performance bonus

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid training

Run the front desk and daily flow of patients so the doctor can focus on care. Ideal if you have at least 1 year in a customer-facing role, move fast, stay warm under pressure, and are comfortable talking with patients about schedules and payments.

Employer: Ultima Genomics

Location: Fremont, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time, contract (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $27–$30/hour

Benefits: Not listed (contract role)

Join a fast-growing life sciences tech company handling office operations: snacks and supplies, travel, badges, onboarding/offboarding, mail, timecards, and events. Good for someone with 2–3 years office admin experience, strong computer skills, and comfort in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and what they’ll train.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.