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📋 Fremont CA Admin Jobs with Multiple $25–$30/hr Openings
Fremont’s admin scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles that come with benefits and steady schedules. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Sales Manager Assistant
Employer: East Star Building Supply
Location: Fremont, CA (in person)
Type: Full-time (Mon–Sat, Sundays off)
Pay: $25–$30/hour + overtime for 6th day
Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training
Support the Sales Manager with quotes, orders, and customer service at a busy home improvement showroom. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Excel/Word, and like working with both customers and internal teams; bilingual English/Chinese and building materials knowledge are a plus.
Chiropractic Assistant / Front Desk (Patient Coordinator)
Employer: Intero Chiropractic
Location: Fremont, CA (Mission Blvd, in person)
Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri clinic hours)
Pay: $23–$26/hour + monthly performance bonus
Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid training
Run the front desk and daily flow of patients so the doctor can focus on care. Ideal if you have at least 1 year in a customer-facing role, move fast, stay warm under pressure, and are comfortable talking with patients about schedules and payments.
Business Administrative Associate I (Contract)
Employer: Ultima Genomics
Location: Fremont, CA (onsite)
Type: Full-time, contract (Mon–Fri)
Pay: $27–$30/hour
Benefits: Not listed (contract role)
Join a fast-growing life sciences tech company handling office operations: snacks and supplies, travel, badges, onboarding/offboarding, mail, timecards, and events. Good for someone with 2–3 years office admin experience, strong computer skills, and comfort in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and what they’ll train.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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