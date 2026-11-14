📅 PTA Texas Roadhouse Fundraiser – Save the Date

Looking for an easy lunch or early dinner plan on Saturday, November 14, 2026? The Fremont PTA is hosting a fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse, 3120 N. Powers Blvd. from 11:00am–4:00pm.

Money raised will go toward new educational materials and outdoor equipment to make students’ learning and play time even better.

If you’re able, plan a meal there during those hours to show support for Fremont students and staff. Every bit helps and is appreciated by the school community!