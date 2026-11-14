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Fremont
🌧️ Fremont shares storm and flood prep tips for El Niño
12 days ago
🌧️ Get Ready for Storms and Possible Flooding in Fremont
The National Weather Service says there is a very high chance of a strong El Niño this fall and winter, which can bring heavy rain and flooding.
The City of Fremont is preparing, and residents and business owners are asked to help by:
- Clearing drains and gutters near your home or business
- Securing outdoor items that could blow or wash away
- Staying updated through the City’s official alert channels
For more details, visit the City’s Storm and Flood Preparedness webpage. There you’ll find:
- A full list of what to do before and during major storms
- Sandbag locations
- Key contacts to report storm-related problems
- How to sign up for Nixle alerts and the City’s social media updates
Taking a few steps now can help protect your property and keep Fremont streets safer this rainy season.
More Info: Storm and Flood Preparedness | Fremont News | City...
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