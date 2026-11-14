🌧️ Get Ready for Storms and Possible Flooding in Fremont

The National Weather Service says there is a very high chance of a strong El Niño this fall and winter, which can bring heavy rain and flooding.

The City of Fremont is preparing, and residents and business owners are asked to help by:

Clearing drains and gutters near your home or business

near your home or business Securing outdoor items that could blow or wash away

that could blow or wash away Staying updated through the City’s official alert channels

For more details, visit the City’s Storm and Flood Preparedness webpage. There you’ll find:

A full list of what to do before and during major storms

Sandbag locations

Key contacts to report storm-related problems

to report storm-related problems How to sign up for Nixle alerts and the City’s social media updates

Taking a few steps now can help protect your property and keep Fremont streets safer this rainy season.