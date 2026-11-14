📢 Sponsor a Giving Hope wish list in Fremont

This holiday season, the City’s Giving Hope program is looking for sponsors to help neighbors in need.

When you sign up, you’ll receive a wish list from a family, older adult, or person experiencing homelessness. You then shop for the requested items and help make their holidays a little brighter.

It’s more than just gifts — it’s a way to show people in our community that they are seen, cared for, and not forgotten.

If you’d like to help, sign up to sponsor a wish list through the Giving Hope program in Fremont and start shopping for your match’s requested items.