Fremont’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech and growth-focused brands. Here are several solid roles where you can earn well and build real long-term experience.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900–$107,300 base + variable plan

This role sells complex hardware solutions for AI, cloud, and data center customers. Good fit if you have 2–5+ years selling into major accounts and like owning the full cycle from prospecting to deployment.

Employer: Xthings (Cooklife brand)

Xthings (Cooklife brand) Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time or part-time (in-person)

Full-time or part-time (in-person) Salary: $80,000–$100,000 base/year + up to 15% bonus

Own the U.S. launch of a cast iron cookware brand across brand, content, ecommerce, and partnerships. Great for someone who loves cooking, DTC brands, and wants big creative and commercial ownership.

Employer: Xthings

Xthings Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time or part-time (on-site)

Full-time or part-time (on-site) Salary: $100,000–$120,000 base | OTE $300,000–$350,000

Lead strategic partnerships and channels for a fast-growing IoT hardware company. Ideal if you have 3–8 years in BD/partnerships and want a high-impact role with equity and global market exposure.

Employer: Molex (a Koch company)

Molex (a Koch company) Location: Lisle, IL (3 months) + San Francisco Bay Area (3 months, then permanent)

Type: Early-career, full-time program

Early-career, full-time program Salary: $80,000 (Lisle phase) then $110,000 (Bay Area phase) + variable pay

Six-month program that feeds into roles like Technical Sales Engineer, Business Development Engineer, or Product Manager. Great for recent grads who want to blend engineering with customer-facing sales and marketing.

Employer: JJ&S Asbestos Removal

Location: Fremont, CA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000 per year

Field-heavy role building referral and partner relationships in construction/abatement and related spaces. Good for social, on-the-road networkers who like turning first meetings into long-term accounts; includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.