Fremont’s factories and shops are busy right now, from plastics and semiconductors to EVs. Here are several solid hands-on roles hiring across the city.

Employer: VARITE INC (onsite for a global pharma manufacturer)

VARITE INC (onsite for a global pharma manufacturer) Location: Fremont, CA 94555

Type: Full-time, 12-month contract (possible extension)

Pay: $27.59 – $29.56/hour (W2)

Shift: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM

This role is all about careful visual inspection of drug products in a cGMP environment. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a regulated/GMP setting, strong attention to detail, and can pass a vision test; comes with health, retirement, and legal plan benefits.

Employer: TekWissen India (onsite at Seagate Technology)

TekWissen India (onsite at Seagate Technology) Location: Fremont, CA 94538

Type: Temporary, 12 months, onsite

Pay: Not listed

Entry-level cleanroom role running an Intevac 200L sputter machine and processing experiments for engineering. You’ll be in full PPE, on your feet, using computers and Excel daily; on-the-job training provided, Saturday work and overtime likely.

Employer: EMD Electronics

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $49 – $75/hour

Work 12-hour shifts in a wafer fab cleanroom, maintaining and troubleshooting gas/chemical delivery and semiconductor tools. Requires 5+ years fab experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and comfort working with hazardous chemicals; offers day-one medical, 3 weeks vacation, 6% 401(k) match, tuition assistance.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.

Employer: Applicantz

Applicantz Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Contract, onsite

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Shift: Mon–Fri, 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM

CMM-focused QC role in a machining/semiconductor environment. You’ll use ZEISS CMM with Calypso, GD&T, and precision tools, create NCRs, and keep detailed inspection records; ideal if you have 2–3 years QC inspection and can lift up to 35 lbs.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.76/hour + cash & stock awards + benefits

Shifts: 12-hour shifts (various day/night schedules)

Hands-on role assembling and finishing Tesla vehicles at the end of the line. Expect physically demanding 12-hour shifts, rotating tasks, and fast-paced work; comes with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, ESPP, paid time off, and more.

Employer: Plastic Depot

Location: Fremont, CA 94538

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $22 – $25/hour + paid vacation & holidays

Schedule: Mon–Thu 6:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Fri 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Great first shop job in a precision plastic fabrication shop—cleaning, deburring, inspecting, and packing CNC’d parts while learning basic tools. Designed as a growth role with a path into CNC machining and higher pay.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Fremont, CA (Christy Street)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.75/hour

Prep and refinish used vehicles—masking, sanding, grinding, priming, and post-paint correction in a modern, climate-controlled shop. Good for experienced auto body/paint folks who want steady hours, benefits, PTO, and training at a large national retailer.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Fremont’s manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.