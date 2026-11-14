Fremont’s tech scene is busy right now—data centers, chip tools, and cloud platforms are all hiring. If you’re in IT and want strong pay and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AMAX

AMAX Location: Fremont, CA (on-site, near Warm Springs/South Fremont BART)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000/year

Hands-on role managing hundreds of Linux servers, GPU hardware, and HPC clusters. You’ll work on Ansible automation, 99%+ uptime, networking (VLANs, InfiniBand), and deep troubleshooting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), FSA, commuter benefits, disability insurance, plus an easy-commute location with food and shops nearby.

Employer: Siemens EDA (Siemens Digital Industries Software)

Location: Fremont, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior-level role)

Join the QuestaSim simulation R&D team building algorithms and architecture for industry-leading chip design tools. Heavy use of C/C++, data structures, algorithms, compilers, and Linux/UNIX. Role offers flexible work (home/office) and big-company benefits in a global engineering environment; U.S. export-control rules apply.

Employer: Bright Vision Technologies

Location: Remote (Fremont, CA listing)

Type: Full-time, direct W2 (no C2C or 1099)

Salary: $115,000–$165,000/year

Work fully remote on enterprise apps, APIs, data integration, and CI/CD with a modern stack. You’ll design, build, test, and support production software while partnering with product, architecture, QA, and ops. Open to US citizens, Green Card, EAD, and H‑1B transfers; strong fit if you have 4+ years building production systems and solid Git, SQL, and testing skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles and levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.