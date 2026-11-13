Fremont Bank highlights Vice President and Wealth Management Private Banker Lannhi Nguyen, who works with clients in the San Jose and Carmel areas to create personalized financial plans based on each client’s goals and values. With over eight years at Fremont Bank, she supports individuals, families, and business owners with needs ranging from single transactions to retirement planning and growing a business, focusing on long-term relationships and client care. Residents in the San Jose area can connect with her through the bank’s San Jose location: Fremont Bank San Jose locations.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Fremont Bank