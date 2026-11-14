Fremont neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ toys to furniture and even a sweet treat. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.

Item: Funphix kids building toy

Condition: Fair; will be disassembled for pickup

Location: South Parks, Fremont, CA (porch pickup near Blacow & Grimmer)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a large kids’ building and climbing toy that comes with all the pieces, including wheels. The flat pieces have been drawn on by kids, but the set has lots of play life left. It will be disassembled, and the packed box is about 33 x 32 x 22 inches and heavy, so you’ll need a vehicle and enough help to lift it.

The post is marked “PENDING PICKUP”, but it may still be worth checking in case it falls through.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Dark gray sofa, matching ottoman, dark brown bookshelf

Price: All free

Location: Cabrillo, Fremont, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away a sofa with matching ottoman plus a bookshelf. Both pieces are free, and it’s pickup only in Fremont. You’ll need to bring your own transportation and help for loading, as the poster does not provide delivery.

It’s first come, first served, and you’re asked to message the poster if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Turkish pistachio kadayıf (crispy dessert)

Condition: Marked as New

Location: 4050 Alder Avenue, Fremont, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

This is a crispy Turkish kadayıf dessert made with butter and Antep pistachios. The listing is marked New, and the description is in both English and Turkish. If you enjoy Middle Eastern or Mediterranean sweets, this could be a nice free treat to try.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items in Fremont tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.