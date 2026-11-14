undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fremont
Fremont Police share Week in Review online
11 days ago
The Fremont Police Department has posted its latest Week in Review online. It includes recent arrests and patrol highlights from around the city.
Neighbors can view the report by visiting the police website at Fremontpolice.gov/Weekinreview to see updates about police activity in their community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fremont Police Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.